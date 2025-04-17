Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a wide range of amenities in Bahcesehir, Istanbul, Türkiye

The new residential complex offers 470 apartments of different types and sizes from 1+1 to 5+1 in 5- and 8-storey blocks. It opens the door to life surrounded by greenery in low-rise buildings. 2+1 and 3+1 apartments on the ground floors have private gardens. There will also be commercial premises on the territory - shops, cafes, etc. The complex offers excellent real estate options for both families and investors.

Indoor pool

Walking paths

Sauna

Turkish bath

Basketball court

Children's play areas

Sports complex

Recreation areas (gazebos)

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Shopping and entertainment

Akbatı AVM – 15 min

Prestige Mall – 10 min

Marmara Park – 20 min

Mall Of Istanbul – 25 min

Transport

Bus stops – 1 min

Halkala tram stop – 15 min

Mecidiyeköy metro station – 10 min

Istanbul Airport – 35 min

Healthcare

Acıbadem Bahçeşehir Medical Center – 10 min

İstinye Liv University Hospital – 15 min

BHT Clinic Istanbul Tema Hospital – 20 min

Basaksehir State Hospital – 25 min

Education