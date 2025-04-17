Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a wide range of amenities in Bahcesehir, Istanbul, Türkiye

  1. Realting.com
  Prestigious residential complex with a wide range of amenities in Bahcesehir, Istanbul, Türkiye

$321,737
Last update: 14/04/2025

About the complex

The new residential complex offers 470 apartments of different types and sizes from 1+1 to 5+1 in 5- and 8-storey blocks. It opens the door to life surrounded by greenery in low-rise buildings. 2+1 and 3+1 apartments on the ground floors have private gardens. There will also be commercial premises on the territory - shops, cafes, etc. The complex offers excellent real estate options for both families and investors.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Indoor pool
  • Walking paths
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Basketball court
  • Children's play areas
  • Sports complex
  • Recreation areas (gazebos)
Location and nearby infrastructure

Shopping and entertainment

  • Akbatı AVM – 15 min
  • Prestige Mall – 10 min
  • Marmara Park – 20 min
  • Mall Of Istanbul – 25 min

Transport

  • Bus stops – 1 min
  • Halkala tram stop – 15 min
  • Mecidiyeköy metro station – 10 min
  • Istanbul Airport – 35 min

Healthcare

  • Acıbadem Bahçeşehir Medical Center – 10 min
  • İstinye Liv University Hospital – 15 min
  • BHT Clinic Istanbul Tema Hospital – 20 min
  • Basaksehir State Hospital – 25 min

Education

  • School Yenidoğu Bahçeşehir Campus – 1 min
  • American Cultural College Bahçeşehir – 10 min
  • Beykent University Campus Khadymkoy – 15 min

Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$527,430
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$263,868
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$809,597
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$2,48M
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$908,188
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$2,63M
We offer villas with parking spaces, gardens and a sea view. It's possible to build a swimming pool on each plot. Garden areas - from 118 m2 to 851 m2. The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a gym, a kids' playground, tennis and basketball courts, a yacht marina. …
Residential complex New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence at 100 meters from the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$437,065
The new residential project is created not onto to ensure comfortable and modern living, but also give you the unique opportunity to enjoy the splendor of the Mediterranean coast. The complex offer a wide range of apartments with different areas and layouts - from cozy apartments with 1 bedr…
Residential quarter Crystal Nova 1+1 Apartment in Oba, Alanya
Residential quarter Crystal Nova 1+1 Apartment in Oba, Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$147,347
Crystal Nova apartments were built by the most well-known constructor in Alanya and the residential complex is stand out with its very well operated social areas Luxury One-bedroom apartment in the Crystal Nova complex in Oba, Alanya.Oba district is a prestigious area of ​​Alanya 3 km from t…
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
