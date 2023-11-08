Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mimarsinan Mahallesi, Turkey

4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€447,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€418,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€338,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€284,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€226,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments Close to the Sea in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The spacious apartments are in a …
€392,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments Close to the Sea in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The spacious apartments are in a …
€218,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments Close to the Sea in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The spacious apartments are in a …
€196,000

