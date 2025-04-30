Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Mezitli, Turkey

1 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 13
Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli,…
$70,642
1 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey Ther…
$89,117
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/13
Mersin, Mezitli, Menderes Mahalesi, Rn Salt       Filled area with infrastructure       D…
$134,878
5 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 18
Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey A project consisting of…
$315,170
3 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey We offer spacious and …
$419,074
