Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mezitli
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Mezitli, Turkey

1 BHK
59
2 BHK
53
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
5 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4
For sale is an apartment 4 + 1 in the center of the largest district of Mersina, Mezitli. Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 10/11
Apartment 4+1, Mersin, Mesitli for a residence Suitable for a residence permit ($ 200,…
$227,933
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 13
Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli,…
$70,642
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey Ther…
$89,117
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a unique project of a large -scale residential complex in one o…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 3
If, when choosing an apartment, proximity to the sea is important for you and the availabili…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4
For sale is furnished apartment 3 + 1 in one of the seaside neighborhoods of Mersin - Cheshm…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 4
In one of the most popular and popular areas of Alanya, Mahmutlar, a project of a modern res…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 18
Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey A project consisting of…
$315,170
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 11
We offer you another apartment with sea views. The offer is located in the Mezitli area and …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
We are glad to present you a ready-made residential complex with a rich infrastructure in on…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4
We want to present you a new project in the Davultep microdistrict from the famous developer…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 6/13
apartment 2+1 (2+2) in Mersin, Mesitli entrance hall, hall, kitchen-dining room, 2-fan, 2…
$135,198
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey We offer spacious and …
$419,074
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go