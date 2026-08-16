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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Mezitli, Turkey

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1 BHK
168
2 BHK
157
3 BHK
36
4 BHK
12
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22 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 14
Key-Ready Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Mersin is one of the provinces wit…
$138,905
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 13
Brand New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece These newly built a…
$151,925
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/14
Key-Ready Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Mersin is one of the provinces wit…
$123,406
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3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 13
Brand New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece These newly built a…
$186,985
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Mezitli Mersin Mersin is graced with a long seashore, a sun…
$100,058
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Profitable Investment Opportunity at the Central Loc…
$78,552
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1 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/13
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Tece Mezitli Mersin, the pearl of the Me…
$49,061
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3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/13
Real Estate with Sea and City Views in Tece Mezitli The real estate is located in the Mezitl…
$105,186
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$145,038
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$208,855
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 13
Brand New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece These newly built a…
$87,649
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Apartments Steps from the Sea in Mersin Mezitli Mersin is one of the most importa…
$115,183
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Profitable Investment Opportunity at the Central Loc…
$119,018
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 14
Stylish Apartments with Wide Social Facilities in Mersin Yenişehir Mersin attracts attention…
$166,103
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4 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/20
ILKEM PACIFICCONSCIOUS OF CONSTRUCTION & ndash; DECEMBER 2023Country: TurkeyProvince: Mersin…
$230,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
Welcome to the world of comfort and freedom, just a step from the coastal harmony! We pre…
$82,520
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4 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/10
3+1 APARTMENT with separate kitchen, 2 bathrooms, 119 m2 gross, 105 net with furniture and a…
$91,117
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5 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 1/18
NEW PROJECT by ILKEM YAPI - LCD ILKEM DİAMOND ?▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli ( city c…
$230,000
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2 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/15
New building in Mersin, Mesitli premium class two blocks per 15 floors apartments 1+1 an…
$69,349
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
Located in the city of Mersin, rn Mazetli, microdistrict. Tedge Apartments with layouts 1+1…
$82,367
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3 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 5/10
$168,245
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, Mezitli Located 900 meters from the sea Apartments 2 + 1 Two block…
$74,347
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