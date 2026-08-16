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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Mezitli, Turkey

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1 BHK
168
2 BHK
157
3 BHK
36
4 BHK
12
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49 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/14
Lavinya Concept is a modern residential complex and consists of 3 blocks of 14 floors.  Loca…
$171,023
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Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 14
Affordable Apartments with Stylish Designs in a Complex in Mersin Tece The affordable apartm…
$63,474
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 13
Brand New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece These newly built a…
$151,925
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 13
2-Bedroom Properties for Investment in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Mezitli Mersin is on…
$85,560
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3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 13
Brand New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece These newly built a…
$186,985
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 6
Instant Delivery Apartments 200 m from the Beach in Mersin Tece The apartments for sale in M…
$55,422
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in Mersin Tece within Walking Distance of the Beach These apartments are…
$97,130
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5 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 14/18
Newly-Built Apartments Close to the Sea and Amenities in Mersin The apartments are in Mersin…
$462,048
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand-New Apartments Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Mezitli, Mersin Mersin’s Mezitl…
$83,710
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Mezitli Mersin Mersin is graced with a long seashore, a sun…
$100,058
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Profitable Investment Opportunity at the Central Loc…
$78,552
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 14
Affordable Apartments with Stylish Designs in a Complex in Mersin Tece The affordable apartm…
$138,488
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats Offering Investment Opportunity in a Project with Amenities in Mezitli Mersin Mersin i…
$118,450
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats Offering Investment Opportunity in a Project with Amenities in Mezitli Mersin Mersin i…
$87,958
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Mersin is one of the most visi…
$85,441
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments for Sale in Hybrid Project Located in Mersin Mezitli New apartments for sale are …
$116,262
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
New Apartments for Sale in a Valuable Location in Mersin Mezitli New apartments for sale ar…
$139,772
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3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$234,473
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Emerald Premium is a new residential complex in the most comfortable area of Salt, the city …
$88,125
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool in Tece Mezitli Mersin, the Mediterranean city, h…
$79,857
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/14
City and Sea-View Apartments Steps from the Beach in Mezitli Tece The affordable apartments …
$113,432
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 14
Immediate Handover Flats Walking Distance to the Beach in Mersin Tece The flats for sale in …
$128,878
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3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/13
Real Estate with Sea and City Views in Tece Mezitli The real estate is located in the Mezitl…
$105,186
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/15
Stylish Apartments Just 200 m from the Sea in Mersin Mezitli The apartments are located in a…
$136,246
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand-New Apartments Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Mezitli, Mersin Mersin’s Mezitl…
$119,144
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 12
Brand New Seaview Properties in Mersin Tece Tece is one of the most sought-after destination…
$162,432
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/15
New Flats within Walking Distance of the Coast in Mezitli, Mersin Mersin, known for its uniq…
$136,705
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 13
Brand New Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece These newly built a…
$87,649
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool in Tece Mezitli Mersin, the Mediterranean city, h…
$56,710
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$158,269
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