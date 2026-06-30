Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Zanzibar
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Studios for Sale in Zanzibar, Tanzania

;
Zanzibar South & Central
6
Zanzibar North
7
Nungwi
6
Paje
3
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nungwi, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartment in a new house near the beaches of Nungwi and Kendwa,The future casino, the house …
$83,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kusini, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kusini, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/6
Premium Wellness complex 80 meters from the ocean:Top 3 Kendwa, Nungwi & Paje✔ Top location:…
$83,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 room studio apartment in Zanzibar City, Tanzania
1 room studio apartment
Zanzibar City, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to heaven on earth.Imagine an ideal place to relax and invest, located away from the…
$96,904
Leave a request
Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nungwi, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/7
Premium complex 100 m from the ocean in TOP-3 beaches.locations of Paje & Nungwi,✔ Top locat…
$83,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nungwi, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Discover a magnificent apartment in the new premium complex "Eyes of Zanzibar". At the compl…
$91,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
MB HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zanzibar, Tanzania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go