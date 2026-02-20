Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Nungwi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Nungwi, Tanzania

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment in Nungwi, Tanzania
Studio apartment
Nungwi, Tanzania
Area 48 m²
The first installment is $ 31,200 - 40% of the cost of $ 78,000, the rest in installments un…
$31,200
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go