Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Zanzibar
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Zanzibar, Tanzania

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Paje, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Paje, Tanzania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury apartments from $83,000, Paje, Tanzania  Newest Project in the Heart of Paje Th…
$83,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Zanzibar, Tanzania
Studio apartment
Zanzibar, Tanzania
Bathrooms count 1
Paradise at an affordable price! Apartments from $75,000 40% first payment, Zanzibar, Tanzan…
$75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zanzibar, Tanzania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go