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Seaview Studios for Sale in Zanzibar, Tanzania

;
Zanzibar South & Central
6
Zanzibar North
7
Nungwi
6
Paje
3
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4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nungwi, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartment in a new house near the beaches of Nungwi and Kendwa,The future casino, the house …
$83,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kusini, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kusini, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/6
Premium Wellness complex 80 meters from the ocean:Top 3 Kendwa, Nungwi & Paje✔ Top location:…
$83,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bwejuu, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/6
Premium apartment 80m from the ocean PAJEInfrastructure of the 5* WELLNESS Hotel:reception, …
$83,000
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Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
1 room studio apartment in Zanzibar City, Tanzania
1 room studio apartment
Zanzibar City, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to heaven on earth.Imagine an ideal place to relax and invest, located away from the…
$96,904
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Properties features in Zanzibar, Tanzania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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