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Apartments with garden for sale in Zanzibar, Tanzania

;
Zanzibar City
9
Zanzibar South & Central
17
Zanzibar North
11
Zanzibar Urban/West
10
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9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bwejuu, Tanzania
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1 bedroom apartment
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
The project in Zanzibar "Aura Ra", premium class, on the first coastline, only 100 meters fr…
$83,000
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Developer
MB HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kusini, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kusini, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/6
Premium Wellness complex 80 meters from the ocean:Top 3 Kendwa, Nungwi & Paje✔ Top location:…
$83,000
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Shangani, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Shangani, Tanzania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/11
Apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 47 sq. on the 4th floor with installments until the completi…
$100,000
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Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
1 bedroom apartment in Bwejuu, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
Beachfront Zanzibar Premium project 5* in PAJE    PreSale before construction works begin…
$90,000
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Zanzibar City, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Zanzibar City, Tanzania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment 1+1 with an area of 66.5 square meters. with a balcony and a large terrace on the …
$120,000
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1 room studio apartment in Zanzibar City, Tanzania
1 room studio apartment
Zanzibar City, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to heaven on earth.Imagine an ideal place to relax and invest, located away from the…
$96,904
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Bwejuu, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/9
At AURA Park, you don’t just buy an apartment in Zanzibar, you invest in a lifestyle that wi…
$90,000
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Developer
MB HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nungwi, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Discover a magnificent apartment in the new premium complex "Eyes of Zanzibar". At the compl…
$91,000
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Developer
MB HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Bwejuu, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Bwejuu, Tanzania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/5
When buying this apartment, you can get a residence permit! The last two apartments with a s…
$118,000
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Developer
MB HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

Property types in Zanzibar

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Zanzibar, Tanzania

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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