Residential properties for sale in Ticino, Switzerland
Villa with garage, with basement
Ticino, Switzerland
483 m²
Switzerland Canton Ticino Lake Maggiore Awesome villa in the style of "Liberti" Year of the …
€6,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Lugano, Switzerland
4
3
280 m²
2
House with panoramic views, in a quiet residential area and just 6 km from Lugano. This cozy…
€1,68M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa
Lugano, Switzerland
700 m²
Five minutes from downtown Lugano is this rare luxury property. The sun-drenched, all-inclus…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 8 bedrooms
Lugano, Switzerland
8
9
887 m²
This exclusive villa is located in a residential, quiet and sunny area. The hill offers a be…
€10,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
730 m²
Luxury apartments in Agra, Switzerland. The house in which the apartments are located is loc…
€13,94M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
3
145 m²
The luxurious penthouse with panoramic views of the lake is located in Lugano, Switzerland. …
€5,16M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
6
683 m²
The luxury furnished apartment, consisting of three apartments, is located in the prestigiou…
€13,94M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet
Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
4
220 m²
The beautiful house is located in Nyon, Canton of Vaud. The villa is just a 2-minute walk fr…
€2,53M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
3
220 m²
A wonderful house overlooking the lake and surrounding town is in Lugano, Switzerland. The h…
€1,83M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
3
180 m²
Wonderful house located in the village of Zhenolje, 10 minutes from Nyon and 25 minutes fro…
€2,03M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
5
450 m²
The beautiful villa with panoramic views of the lake is located in a quiet and secluded loca…
€5,39M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with garden, with private pool, with lake view
Brissago, Switzerland
4
450 m²
The elegant Mediterranean-style villa is located in the popular resort of Brissago, Switzerl…
€8,42M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
4
229 m²
Great apartments located in the house are located in the prestigious area of Lugano in Switz…
€3,32M
Recommend
Leave a request
