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Residential properties for sale in Ticino, Switzerland

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Lugano
5
5 properties total found
Villa in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa
Lugano, Switzerland
Area 700 m²
Five minutes from downtown Lugano is this rare luxury property. The sun-drenched, all-inclus…
$4,78M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 15 rooms in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa 15 rooms
Lugano, Switzerland
Rooms 15
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious 15-room villa with stunning views of the lake and mountains in an elite prestigiou…
$57,63M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
4 bedroom apartment in Lugano, Switzerland
4 bedroom apartment
Lugano, Switzerland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury apartment with panoramic views of the lake in the heart of Lugano!We offer for sale e…
$4,11M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Apartment 15 bedrooms in Lugano, Switzerland
Apartment 15 bedrooms
Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 15
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury 15-room villa with stunning views of the lake and mountains in an elite prestigious a…
$58,10M
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4 bedroom house in Lugano, Switzerland
4 bedroom house
Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
House with panoramic views, in a quiet residential area and just 6 km from Lugano. This cozy…
$1,78M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Property types in Ticino

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Properties features in Ticino, Switzerland

Cheap
Luxury
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