  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Residential
  4. Ticino

Residential properties for sale in Ticino, Switzerland

Circolo dell Isole
3
13 properties total found
Villa with garage, with basement in Ticino, Switzerland
Villa with garage, with basement
Ticino, Switzerland
Area 483 m²
Switzerland Canton Ticino Lake Maggiore Awesome villa in the style of "Liberti" Year of the …
€6,90M
4 room house in Lugano, Switzerland
4 room house
Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
House with panoramic views, in a quiet residential area and just 6 km from Lugano. This cozy…
€1,68M
Villa in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa
Lugano, Switzerland
Area 700 m²
Five minutes from downtown Lugano is this rare luxury property. The sun-drenched, all-inclus…
€4,50M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa 8 bedrooms
Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 887 m²
This exclusive villa is located in a residential, quiet and sunny area. The hill offers a be…
€10,00M
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Area 730 m²
Luxury apartments in Agra, Switzerland. The house in which the apartments are located is loc…
€13,94M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
The luxurious penthouse with panoramic views of the lake is located in Lugano, Switzerland. …
€5,16M
6 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
6 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 683 m²
The luxury furnished apartment, consisting of three apartments, is located in the prestigiou…
€13,94M
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet in Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet
Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
The beautiful house is located in Nyon, Canton of Vaud. The villa is just a 2-minute walk fr…
€2,53M
3 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
3 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
A wonderful house overlooking the lake and surrounding town is in Lugano, Switzerland. The h…
€1,83M
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Wonderful house located in the village of Zhenolje, 10 minutes from Nyon and 25 minutes fro…
€2,03M
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Villa 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
The beautiful villa with panoramic views of the lake is located in a quiet and secluded loca…
€5,39M
Villa 4 bedrooms with garden, with private pool, with lake view in Brissago, Switzerland
Villa 4 bedrooms with garden, with private pool, with lake view
Brissago, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
The elegant Mediterranean-style villa is located in the popular resort of Brissago, Switzerl…
€8,42M
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 229 m²
Great apartments located in the house are located in the prestigious area of Lugano in Switz…
€3,32M
Property types in Ticino

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ticino, Switzerland

with swimming pool
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
