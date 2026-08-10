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Residential properties for sale in Geneva, Switzerland

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houses
5
5 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Carouge, Switzerland
4 bedroom house
Carouge, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in the heart of Laconex village, this magnificent spacious and graceful 18th centur…
$1,28M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 35 rooms in Geneva, Switzerland
Castle 35 rooms
Geneva, Switzerland
Rooms 35
Area 1 500 m²
Exceptional Castle on Lake Geneva, GenevaIn the picturesque village of the La Cote region, i…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cologny, Switzerland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cologny, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Elegant Villa Premium Class – the first line at the Lake of LemansColony, Geneva | Unique of…
$19,39M
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TekceTekce
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Geneva, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Geneva, Switzerland
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Unique historical estate in GenevaMagnificent residence on a private territory of 6 hectares…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Collonge Bellerive, Switzerland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Collonge Bellerive, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
This magnificent home is located in an exclusive area in the heart of Vandevre, just a few m…
$7,75M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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