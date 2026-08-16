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Residential properties for sale in Wallis, Switzerland

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Crans Montana
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3 properties total found
Villa in Crans Montana, Switzerland
Villa
Crans Montana, Switzerland
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Chalet in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. An ideal property for both your own use,…
$35,73M
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Chalet 25 rooms in Crans, Switzerland
Chalet 25 rooms
Crans, Switzerland
Rooms 25
Chalet S – The absolute pinnacle of Alpine luxury ✨2,500 m2 • Up to 24 guests • Oriental ele…
Price on request
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Apartment in Crans Montana, Switzerland
Apartment
Crans Montana, Switzerland
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Chalet at the ski resort of Switzerland - Crans-Montana.Ideal property for own use with the …
$36,02M
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