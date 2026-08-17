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Residential properties for sale in Vaud, Switzerland

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Montreux
6
13 properties total found
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Territet, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Territet, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
The perfect combination of sophistication and elegance! This beautiful home is located in th…
$4,78M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
5 bedroom house in Territet, Switzerland
5 bedroom house
Territet, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Nice house in a prestigious area. This charming house is located just a few minutes from the…
$5,52M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chernex, Switzerland
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chernex, Switzerland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Just 10 minutes from the center of Montreux, in the prestigious village of Caux, there is a …
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Territet, Switzerland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Territet, Switzerland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
$4,77M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Territet, Switzerland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Territet, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern comfortable villa of 210 sq.m. with breathtaking views. The location of the villa is…
$4,02M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
8 bedroom House in Nyon, Switzerland
8 bedroom House
Nyon, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxury home is located on a large plot of 16,402 m² in the picturesque Trelexa area, ju…
$9,03M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Rennaz, Switzerland
3 bedroom apartment
Rennaz, Switzerland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Love at first sight! Bright 4.5-room apartment with a huge terrace.Do you dream of a peacefu…
$983,347
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Vevey, Switzerland
3 bedroom apartment
Vevey, Switzerland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
The latest opportunity:   Private elevator + terrace 50m2. a modern and elite real estate …
$991,963
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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Mansion 6 bedrooms in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxurious spacious mansion has a great location and wonderful views of the lake and the…
$5,73M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Territet, Switzerland
4 bedroom house
Territet, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Exclusive stunning duplex with breathtaking lake views. This stunning duplex, located in th…
$5,57M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Servion, Switzerland
3 bedroom apartment
Servion, Switzerland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent apartment of 4.5 sq.m. with a large garden in a quiet location in Servion.This lar…
$993,040
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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House 10 bedrooms in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
House 10 bedrooms
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
This mansion is ideally located between the city center and the shores of Lake Geneva, in th…
$19,11M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve VD, Switzerland
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve VD, Switzerland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Magnificent 4.5-bedroom apartment in a 2-storey building . Build 2018.It is as follows:On th…
$1,06M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

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