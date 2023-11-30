Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Residential
  4. Vaud

Residential properties for sale in Vaud, Switzerland

Montreux
13
Lausanne
11
34 properties total found
4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House of 150 m², rooms: 5, bedrooms: 4, terrace. Overlooking the mountains. Layout: bathroom…
€1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
The perfect combination of sophistication and elegance! This beautiful home is located in th…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Exclusive stunning duplex with breathtaking lake views. This stunning duplex, located in th…
€5,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
5 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Nice house in a prestigious area. This charming house is located just a few minutes from the…
€5,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern comfortable villa of 210 sq.m. with breathtaking views. The location of the villa is…
€3,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
9 room house in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
9 room house
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
This mansion is ideally located between the city center and the shores of Lake Geneva, in th…
€18,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
7 room house in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
7 room house
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
"The humble charm of the bourgeoisie" is the phrase that best describes this magnificent man…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Mansion 6 bedrooms in District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
District de Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxurious spacious mansion has a great location and wonderful views of the lake and the…
€5,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
6 room house in Vich, Switzerland
6 room house
Vich, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning mansion is located between Geneva and Lausanne in close proximity to Lake Gene…
€5,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
House with furniture, with garage, with garden in Lausanne, Switzerland
House with furniture, with garage, with garden
Lausanne, Switzerland
Area 3 m²
The beautiful house, which combines modernity, comfort and functionality, is located in Le …
€2,33M
Leave a request
Chalet 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Montreux, Switzerland
Chalet 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
The luxury mansion is located a short drive from the major city of Montreux, Vo. Villa is lo…
€5,40M
Leave a request
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Montreux, Switzerland
8 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 800 m²
The luxury 800 sqm house is located in Montré, Switzerland. The house has 12 rooms, 8 bedroo…
€12,04M
Leave a request
7 room house with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Lausanne, Switzerland
7 room house with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
Great house in Luthri, a suburb of Lausanne, Switzerland. The residential area is 500 square…
€7,73M
Leave a request
7 room house with garden, with alarm system, with heating in Lausanne, Switzerland
7 room house with garden, with alarm system, with heating
Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Area 505 m²
The beautiful house is in Lausanne, Vo The house offers magnificent views of the lake and A…
€5,90M
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
The charming house is located in a quiet residential area in the town of Clarance. The prope…
€3,61M
Leave a request
6 room house with garage, with garden, with private pool in La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland
6 room house with garage, with garden, with private pool
La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 310 m²
The luxurious home is surrounded by a chic garden in La Tour de Pei, Vo On the grounds ther…
€4,00M
Leave a request
6 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Vevey, Switzerland
6 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Vevey, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 456 m²
The beautiful house is located in a peaceful, modern and very prestigious area in Vev, Vaud…
€3,70M
Leave a request
5 room house with garage, with jacuzzi, with wine vault in Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house with garage, with jacuzzi, with wine vault
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
The beautiful 15th century house and renovated in 2010 is located in the stunning city of M…
€3,30M
Leave a request
7 room house with furniture, with garden, with sauna in Pully, Switzerland
7 room house with furniture, with garden, with sauna
Pully, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
The lake and mountain view house is located in Puli, Switzerland. The house has 7 bedrooms, …
€3,23M
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Lausanne, Switzerland
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
Wonderful house next to golf courses in Lausanne. The total living area is 350 square meters…
€3,23M
Leave a request
7 room house with garage, near infrastructure, with private parking in Montreux, Switzerland
7 room house with garage, near infrastructure, with private parking
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Area 380 m²
The lovely home is in a secluded and secure location on the elevations near Montreux, Switz…
€3,08M
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet in Lausanne, Switzerland
5 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet
Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
The beautiful modern house is located in a quiet corner of Lausanne just two minutes from a…
€2,83M
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Lausanne, Switzerland
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 459 m²
The beautiful home, located in a quiet area on the hills of Lausanne, is in Switzerland. Lau…
€2,91M
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
A cosy house surrounded by a romantic green landscape is in Montreux Beautiful views of Lak…
€2,70M
Leave a request
5 room house with garden, with internet, with heating in Lausanne, Switzerland
5 room house with garden, with internet, with heating
Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 386 m²
The delightful 18th century house is close to Lausanne, in Lytree, Vaud. The centre of Lausa…
€2,48M
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with garage, in city center in Lausanne, Switzerland
5 room house with furniture, with garage, in city center
Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 386 m²
A nice house in the suburbs of Lausanne (Lytree), Switzerland. The house is located in a pic…
€2,49M
Leave a request
5 room house with garage, with garden, with sauna in Vevey, Switzerland
5 room house with garage, with garden, with sauna
Vevey, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 315 m²
Excellent house overlooking the lake and mountains is located at the heights of Mon Pelerin…
€2,45M
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Lausanne, Switzerland
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Lausanne, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
The wonderful 220 sqm house is located in Forel (Lavo) near Lausanne, Canton of Vaud, Switze…
€2,52M
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Vich, Switzerland
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Vich, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 800 m²
The beautiful 19th century house is located in Pomi, Vo. To all necessary infrastructure: sh…
€2,39M
Leave a request

Property types in Vaud

houses

Properties features in Vaud, Switzerland

with swimming pool
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir