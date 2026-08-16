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Residential properties for sale in Montreux, Switzerland

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houses
6
6 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Territet, Switzerland
5 bedroom house
Territet, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Nice house in a prestigious area. This charming house is located just a few minutes from the…
$5,52M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Territet, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Territet, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
The perfect combination of sophistication and elegance! This beautiful home is located in th…
$4,78M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Territet, Switzerland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Territet, Switzerland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
$4,77M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chernex, Switzerland
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chernex, Switzerland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Just 10 minutes from the center of Montreux, in the prestigious village of Caux, there is a …
Price on request
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4 bedroom house in Territet, Switzerland
4 bedroom house
Territet, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Exclusive stunning duplex with breathtaking lake views. This stunning duplex, located in th…
$5,57M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Territet, Switzerland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Territet, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern comfortable villa of 210 sq.m. with breathtaking views. The location of the villa is…
$4,02M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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