Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Cozy duplex penthouse with 2 bedrooms and ocean views in the Golf del Sur area in the south …
€262,500
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Penthouse for sale in the Adeje Paradise complex with magnificent ocean views. The complex i…
€549,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Beautiful penthouse located in the residential complex Sueño Azul in the Callao Salvaje area…
€309,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Beautiful penthouse in the residential complex Las Terrazas with a breathtaking rooftop terr…
€357,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Spacious penthouse in Terrazas del Duque, located in the heart of the prestigious Del Duque …
€995,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Spacious open-plan penthouse in Altamira. The complex is located on the first line next to t…
€1,45M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 365 m²
Stunning penthouse on the first line of the beach in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, located in a p…
€950,000

