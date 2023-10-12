Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Rojales

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Rojales, Spain

apartments
80
houses
238
50 properties total found
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa for sale with swimming pool in Ciudad-Kesada.Ciudad-Kesada — is an exclusive area …
€399,000
2 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in a closed urbanization with a total area of 101 m2, useful 81 m2 with two b…
€160,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization of 90 m2 with two bedrooms, two bathrooms in …
€138,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€1,28M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Ultra-Lux Villa Offering High-Quality Life in Rojales, Alicante with 3 Private Pool…
€2,25M
4 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villa for sale 9 kilometers from the sea in Ciudad Quesada. The villa has four bedroom…
€599,950
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern villa in the Benijófar areaComfortable house with a total area of…
€429,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, gym, with alarm system in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, gym, with alarm system
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of the res…
€1,38M
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
For sale a new apartment in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and…
€296,500
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
For sale a new apartment in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and…
€317,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a new apartment in Ciudad Quesada.They are located in a closed complex with beaut…
€387,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a new apartment in Ciudad Quesada.They are located in a closed complex with beaut…
€377,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and p…
€492,500
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
On sale 6 houses with an exclusive design - functional, spacious and bright villas located i…
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Almost new modern villa of 162 m2 with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in the city of Ciudad Q…
€339,990
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Ciudad Quesada is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful nature, …
€679,900
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
New chic villa in Ciudad Quesada. We offer a villa in one floor with an area of 160 sq.m. on…
€699,900
4 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 3
Ciudad Quesada Rojales is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful …
€670,000
4 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
Ciudad Quesada Rojales is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful …
€775,000
4 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 3
Ciudad Quesada Rojales is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful …
€595,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with alarm system in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with alarm system
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
€449,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with alarm system in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with alarm system
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
€475,000
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a modern villa in the elite area of Ciudad Quesada. Two-storey villa of 160 sq.m.…
€778,670
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a modern luxury villa in the Ciudad Quesada area. Two-storey villa with an exquis…
€437,500
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a modern villa with a swimming pool in Ciudad Quesada. The villa consists of thre…
€475,000
5 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a luxury villa in a residential complex of the Residencial Oceanic premium in Ciu…
€2,25M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir