Seaview Apartments for Sale in Rojales, Spain

2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
For sale a new apartment in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and…
€296,500
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
For sale a new apartment in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and…
€317,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a new apartment in Ciudad Quesada.They are located in a closed complex with beaut…
€377,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a new apartment in Ciudad Quesada.They are located in a closed complex with beaut…
€387,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with alarm system in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with alarm system
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
€475,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with alarm system in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with alarm system
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
€449,000
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with alarm system in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with alarm system
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
€369,000
