Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

apartments
274
houses
291
116 properties total found
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€359,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Bungalows in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the pr…
€235,000
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious villa in Torre de la Horadada, just 550 meters from the sea. Torre de …
€435,000
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable detached villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Pilar d…
€435,000
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable detached villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Pilar d…
€399,000
7 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
7 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 539 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a luxurious villa on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea in a quiet and cozy …
€3,45M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Apartment at Stones Throw from the Beach in Torre de la Horadada The modern…
€245,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious bright bungalow in Torre de la Oradada. Bungalow area of 84 sq.m. cons…
€390,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new duplex in the area of Pilar de la Oradada, next to Torre de la Oradada.Hous…
€284,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The project for the new construction of a bungalow in the eastern style of Pilar de la Orada…
€217,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The project for the new construction of a bungalow in the eastern style of Pilar de la Orada…
€211,900
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Detached Villas in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Luxe detached villas are situ…
€1,09M
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a new bungalow in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the…
€289,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a new bungalow in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the…
€299,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a new bungalow in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the…
€239,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a new bungalow in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the…
€249,900
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new corner house in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an area…
€283,000
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new adjoining home in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an ar…
€263,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale bungalow on the top floor in Torre de la HoradadaBungalow with an area of 84 square …
€129,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/2
Introducing the penthouse with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de la Horadada fr…
€339,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/2
A comfortable bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de …
€289,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/2
Introducing the bungalow on the top floor with our own solarium in a modern style in Pilar d…
€279,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
A comfortable bungalow on the top floor with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de …
€269,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a new townhouse in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in th…
€244,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you magnificent apartments in a gated complex with breathtaking panoramic views of …
€259,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
€319,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/2
The bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar de la Horadad…
€279,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
€289,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
€269,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the bungalow on the lower floor with its own garden in a modern style in Pilar d…
€259,900
