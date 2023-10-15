Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
€164,969
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€365,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
€112,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
We present an apartment on the ground floor with three bedrooms on the first line in the cit…
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
Modern apartment for sale in the popular area of Playa Flamenca in Orihuela Costa.The apartm…
€165,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€222,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex in the popular area of La Zenia in Orihuela Costa.The two-storey house in go…
€139,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
We present an apartment with a view of the public garden just 400 meters from the beach in t…
€135,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
We present an apartment in a closed residential complex in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor.D…
€119,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4
We present an apartment on the seashore in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. Distance to the …
€115,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
New comfortable villa for sale with swimming pool in Orihuela Costa, La Zenia, 500 meters fr…
€1,55M
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
Three bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea in Dehesa de Campoamor. Dehesa de Campo…
€375,000
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€315,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 5
We present a three-bedroom apartment in the Green Hills residential complex in Orihuela Cost…
€265,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a one-storey house on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Cabo Roig.The house …
€390,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 10
€92,500
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex for sale in the popular Playa Flamenca area of Orihuela Costa.Orihuela Costa — is a p…
€179,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex for sale in the popular Playa Flamenca area of Orihuela Costa.Orihuela Costa — is a p…
€169,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex for sale in the popular Playa Flamenca area of Orihuela Costa.The two-storey house in…
€144,950
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/10
Apartments for sale located in the picturesque town of Dehesa de Campoamor on the Costa Bla…
€185,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/4
€325,000
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
House for sale in the popular Villamartin district in Orihuela Costa.The four-storey house i…
€315,000
5 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
We present an impressive villa with a large plot in Orihuela Costa, in the area of Villamart…
€5,10M
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable villa with a swimming pool in the city of Campoamor. The two-storey hou…
€950,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
We present a two-bedroom apartment in Orihuela Costa. The 75 sqm apartment consists of: two …
€186,000
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable villa with swimming pool and modern technology in architecture and desi…
€824,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a new villa in Orihuela Costa in a closed-type urbanization. Villa in two flo…
€319,000
