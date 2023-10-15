Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

apartments
580
houses
671
11 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€584,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€459,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€399,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Luxury Golf Home with a Private Pool in a Golf Resort in Costa Blanca This luxurious home i…
€1,20M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Key-Ready Mediterranean Style House in Las Ramblas Orihuela The key-ready house is…
€179,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Key-Ready Detached Villa with Pool in Orihuela Spain This key-ready detached villa …
€399,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the fac…
€382,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the…
€400,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
It is a geat oportunity to get a large flat at a really good price with 3 bedrooms in the he…
€92,500
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Fantastic villa for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain . This villa is located in a very quiet ar…
€275,000
