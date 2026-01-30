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Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I3

Benahavis, Spain
from
$4,49M
;
5
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ID: 39233
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1156767366
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Address
    Camino de Montemayor

About the complex

Gracefully poised along the foothills in Monte Mayor, this villa is a sculptural marvel and an extension of its natural surroundings. Its gentle curves frame sweeping views across the lush valley, pine-covered foothills, and the shimmering Mediterranean beyond. Thoughtfully designed to dissolve boundaries between interior and exterior, the villa invites year-round connection with nature—whether lounging beside the serene infinity pool, gathering in the airy living room, or dining beneath the stars. With an open, organic layout and playful outdoor spaces, this villa offers a tranquil, all-season escape where elegance meets elemental beauty.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain

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Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I3
Benahavis, Spain
from
$4,49M
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