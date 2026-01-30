Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I3

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Gracefully poised along the foothills in Monte Mayor, this villa is a sculptural marvel and an extension of its natural surroundings.
Its gentle curves frame sweeping views across the lush valley, pine-covered foothills, and the shimmering Mediterranean beyond.
Thoughtfully designed to dissolve boundaries between interior and exterior, the villa invites year-round connection with nature—whether lounging beside the serene infinity pool, gathering in the airy living room, or dining beneath the stars.
With an open, organic layout and playful outdoor spaces, this villa offers a tranquil, all-season escape where elegance meets elemental beauty.
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Benahavis, Spain
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