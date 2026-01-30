Residential quarter Virrey 3

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Discover three state-of-the-art villas under construction in Lomas del Virrey, in Marbella's Golden Mile, which is the epitome of coastal luxury and home to the iconic Marbella Club and Puente Romano resorts.
This prestigious enclave offers fine dining, designer shopping and pristine beaches. Residents enjoy proximity to top international schools, world-class healthcare, and a refined Mediterranean lifestyle.
These modern residences offer luxury, privacy, and a privileged location just minutes from the Mediterranean Sea.
Get to know villa Essentia, villa Aura, and villa Elysia, which embody the essence of Marbella's lifestyle, its coastal air, and paradisiacal well-being.
Three contemporary villas showcase cutting-edge architecture, expansive layouts, and the highest quality finishes. Designed with the latest technology specifications and delivered fully furnished, each residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, panoramic terraces, a private pool, landscaped gardens, and a rooftop chill-out area from where to enjoy the sea and mountain views. Spanning multiple levels, they offer open-plan designer kitchens, outdoor jacuzzi and underground garage.
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Marbella, Spain
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