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Residential quarter Villa Eco Colombia

Casares, Spain
from
$1,31M
;
18
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ID: 39349
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1133427368
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

About the complex

Stunning newly built villa in Casares, close to the golf course and the beach. The plot measures 1,000 m², and the villa features 200 m² of built space plus terraces. This is an energy-efficient home, with up to 80% savings in annual energy consumption. The villa includes an eco-friendly pool, a basement with a sauna, jacuzzi, and laundry area. It is equipped with an aerothermal climate control system, solar panels for self-consumption, and advanced home automation. The pool, enclosures, kitchen, and bathrooms are fully fitted. Designer porcelain tiles and high-quality, coherent finishes throughout. A contemporary, elegant, and comfortable home, thoughtfully built to meet modern needs: efficiency, elegance, and true livability. Delivered turnkey.

Location on the map

Casares, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential quarter Villa Eco Colombia
Casares, Spain
from
$1,31M
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