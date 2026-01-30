Residential quarter Villa Eco Colombia

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Stunning newly built villa in Casares, close to the golf course and the beach.
The plot measures 1,000 m², and the villa features 200 m² of built space plus terraces.
This is an energy-efficient home, with up to 80% savings in annual energy consumption. The villa includes an eco-friendly pool, a basement with a sauna, jacuzzi, and laundry area.
It is equipped with an aerothermal climate control system, solar panels for self-consumption, and advanced home automation.
The pool, enclosures, kitchen, and bathrooms are fully fitted. Designer porcelain tiles and high-quality, coherent finishes throughout.
A contemporary, elegant, and comfortable home, thoughtfully built to meet modern needs: efficiency, elegance, and true livability. Delivered turnkey.
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Casares, Spain
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Leisure
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