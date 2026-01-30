Residential quarter Villa Eco-Housing

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A villa divided in several luxury apartments, perfect for investors who want high rental returns.
We have selected a plot located in the highly desirable Belair/Estepona area, close to the beach, amenities, and a renowned golf course.
An individual villa divided into luxury apartments, featuring shared outdoor areas, a pool, and gardens; as well as interior amenities including an elevator. The semi-basement, with natural light, includes a sauna, jacuzzi, and laundry facilities—all powered by renew-able energy.
The project will be delivered turnkey.
In the process, the client first purchases the plot, while simultaneously signing an exclusivity construction contract with us, which includes a reservation payment. Subsequent payments are made according to the certifications issued by the site manager.
If you are Looking for a hassle-free investment with high returns, we offer a smart co-housing model with guaranteed returns of 10% per year from year 1, with no concerns about tourist rental licenses.
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Bel Air, Spain
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