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Residential quarter Villa Eco-Housing

Bel Air, Spain
from
$2,90M
;
13
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ID: 39356
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1387434567
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Bel Air
  • Address
    Calle Mejorana

About the complex

A villa divided in several luxury apartments, perfect for investors who want high rental returns. We have selected a plot located in the highly desirable Belair/Estepona area, close to the beach, amenities, and a renowned golf course. An individual villa divided into luxury apartments, featuring shared outdoor areas, a pool, and gardens; as well as interior amenities including an elevator. The semi-basement, with natural light, includes a sauna, jacuzzi, and laundry facilities—all powered by renew-able energy. The project will be delivered turnkey. In the process, the client first purchases the plot, while simultaneously signing an exclusivity construction contract with us, which includes a reservation payment. Subsequent payments are made according to the certifications issued by the site manager. If you are Looking for a hassle-free investment with high returns, we offer a smart co-housing model with guaranteed returns of 10% per year from year 1, with no concerns about tourist rental licenses.

Location on the map

Bel Air, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Eco-Housing
Bel Air, Spain
from
$2,90M
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