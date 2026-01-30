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Residential quarter ATTA Villas

Estepona, Spain
from
$2,05M
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20
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ID: 39329
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1717607700
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

About the complex

It is an exceptional residential project featuring a collection of 8 luxury villas with three to four bedrooms, strategically located among the three most prestigious golf courses of the New Golden Mile (Campanario, Paraiso, and Atalaya golf courses). It represents the perfect fusion of nature and architecture, with stunning exteriors and exceptional interior finishes. This exclusively designed complex is connected to the incredible charm of the area, offering an unbeatable lifestyle. There are several layout types to choose from, each providing a unique living experience. Key features of each home include open-plan living areas, fully equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and plenty of built-in storage. The larger villas offer the option for additional rooms that can be configured as home offices or extra bedrooms if needed. They also feature private pools and spacious gardens that overlook the golf course.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential quarter ATTA Villas
Estepona, Spain
from
$2,05M
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