Residential quarter ATTA Villas

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It is an exceptional residential project featuring a collection of 8 luxury villas with three to four bedrooms, strategically located among the three most prestigious golf courses of the New Golden Mile (Campanario, Paraiso, and Atalaya golf courses). It represents the perfect fusion of nature and architecture, with stunning exteriors and exceptional interior finishes.
This exclusively designed complex is connected to the incredible charm of the area, offering an unbeatable lifestyle.
There are several layout types to choose from, each providing a unique living experience. Key features of each home include open-plan living areas, fully equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and plenty of built-in storage. The larger villas offer the option for additional rooms that can be configured as home offices or extra bedrooms if needed. They also feature private pools and spacious gardens that overlook the golf course.
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Estepona, Spain
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