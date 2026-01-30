Residential quarter Moon 64 Residencial

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An exclusive residential complex with contemporary design, composed of two elegant crescent-shaped architectural volumes, each featuring thirty-two residences distributed across four levels: ground floor, first floor, second floor, and penthouse level.
The development offers a total of sixty-four exceptional 2- and 3-bedroom residences, fully equipped with a furnished kit chen, appliances, aerothermal water heater for domestic hot water, aerothermal climate control, air conditioning, heating, and double-glazing systems for enhanced energy efficiency.
All units feature panoramic terraces with stunning views of the mountains and the sea.
Ground-floor units include private gardens and swimming pools, while penthouse units boast private solariums.
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Manilva, Spain
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