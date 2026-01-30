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Residential quarter Moon 64 Residencial

Manilva, Spain
from
$434,355
;
19
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ID: 39212
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1065694380
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Manilva
  • Address
    Calle Brillante

About the complex

An exclusive residential complex with contemporary design, composed of two elegant crescent-shaped architectural volumes, each featuring thirty-two residences distributed across four levels: ground floor, first floor, second floor, and penthouse level. The development offers a total of sixty-four exceptional 2- and 3-bedroom residences, fully equipped with a furnished kit chen, appliances, aerothermal water heater for domestic hot water, aerothermal climate control, air conditioning, heating, and double-glazing systems for enhanced energy efficiency. All units feature panoramic terraces with stunning views of the mountains and the sea. Ground-floor units include private gardens and swimming pools, while penthouse units boast private solariums.

Location on the map

Manilva, Spain
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Residential quarter Moon 64 Residencial
Manilva, Spain
from
$434,355
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