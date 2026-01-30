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Residential quarter Higuerón South Residences

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$898,743
;
12
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ID: 39156
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 356203301
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola

About the complex

Architecture and nature blend together in a dream project featuring 164 homes surrounded by native vegetation. These luxurious and spacious houses offer options of 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, with large sliding doors that optimize natural light and enhance the incredible views. With a cutting-edge design, the project utilizes sustainable materials like corten steel, stone, and wood, ensuring both quality and environmental respect. Each house will be numbered similarly to a hotel, and this is no coincidence. Homeowners will have access to the services of the Higuerón Hotel Curio Collection, adding an extra touch of luxury and convenience to their daily lives. Perfectly located between the beach and the mountains, you can reach either destination in under 5 minutes. Additionally, Málaga Airport is just a short drive away. The common areas of the complex include an outdoor cinema, coworking space, walking trails, picnic and barbecue areas, a dog park, an outdoor gym, and swimming zones for both adults and children.

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
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Residential quarter Higuerón South Residences
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$898,743
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