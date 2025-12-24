  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Allure Calpe is an exclusive luxury urban resort

Calp, Spain
from
$821,744
VAT
;
14 1
Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    Calp

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Allure Calpe is an exclusive luxury urban resort located in a privileged area of Calpe, offering views of the sea and the Salinas Natural Park. The development features luxury apartments with two and three bedrooms, as well as spectacular penthouses, all designed with an innovative and sustainable approach and surrounded by more than 3,500 m² of green areas and premium communal facilities.

The apartments stand out for their unique interior design, including:
— large-format flooring (120×120),
— fully fitted wardrobes,
— fully equipped bathrooms with 120×270 wall coverings,
— kitchens one hundred percent equipped with Miele appliances,
— high-efficiency climate control system by Mitsubishi Electric (underfloor heating, hot/cold air conditioning, domestic hot water),
— motorised blinds,
— home automation system,
— alarm system,
— pre-installation for electric vehicle charging point,
— garage and storage room.

The communal areas elevate the residential experience to a new level, combining exclusivity, wellbeing, and leisure. On the tenth floor, an elegant indoor communal area offers an exceptional relaxation space with a heated swimming pool and stunning panoramic views, as well as a sauna and a fully equipped gym.

In addition, the complex features 3,500 m² of outdoor spaces, including:
— adult swimming pool,
— children’s pool,
— heated training pool,
— jacuzzi,
— padel court,
— pool bar,
— electric bicycle parking,
— yoga and pilates area,
— zen zone,
— extensive landscaped gardens and terraces.

Location on the map

Calp, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Video Review of apartment building Allure Calpe is an exclusive luxury urban resort

