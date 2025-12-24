Apartment in a new building Allure Calpe is an exclusive luxury urban resort

Allure Calpe is an exclusive luxury urban resort located in a privileged area of Calpe, offering views of the sea and the Salinas Natural Park. The development features luxury apartments with two and three bedrooms, as well as spectacular penthouses, all designed with an innovative and sustainable approach and surrounded by more than 3,500 m² of green areas and premium communal facilities.

The apartments stand out for their unique interior design, including:

— large-format flooring (120×120),

— fully fitted wardrobes,

— fully equipped bathrooms with 120×270 wall coverings,

— kitchens one hundred percent equipped with Miele appliances,

— high-efficiency climate control system by Mitsubishi Electric (underfloor heating, hot/cold air conditioning, domestic hot water),

— motorised blinds,

— home automation system,

— alarm system,

— pre-installation for electric vehicle charging point,

— garage and storage room.

The communal areas elevate the residential experience to a new level, combining exclusivity, wellbeing, and leisure. On the tenth floor, an elegant indoor communal area offers an exceptional relaxation space with a heated swimming pool and stunning panoramic views, as well as a sauna and a fully equipped gym.

In addition, the complex features 3,500 m² of outdoor spaces, including:

— adult swimming pool,

— children’s pool,

— heated training pool,

— jacuzzi,

— padel court,

— pool bar,

— electric bicycle parking,

— yoga and pilates area,

— zen zone,

— extensive landscaped gardens and terraces.