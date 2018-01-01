  1. Realting.com
Cumbre del Sol, Spain

el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
from
€434,000
;
5
About the complex

Newly built apartments, with modern architecture, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, kitchen open to the living room, terrace and garden on the ground floor, solarium on the first floor, all arranged to make the most of the spaces, benefiting from the Mediterranean light and offering a plus of comfort every day .

The apartments are equipped with underfloor heating, cooling/heating air conditioning system with thermostat in the living room, and domestic hot water production.

The common areas are designed for relaxation and family fun, with a swimming pool surrounded by large sun terraces, a children playground, social club, gardens and parking areas. Within walking distance of the Cala del Llebeig cove, the center of Moraira and of course all the services available in the Cumbre del Sol urbanization.

Montecala Gardens enjoys a unique setting with beautiful views of the Mediterranean Sea and is an ideal place to spend your free time with your family. You can also take advantage of all the services available at the Residential Cumbre del Sol Resort, shopping center, supermarket, hairdresser, pharmacy, bars and restaurants, tennis and rowing courts, hiking trails, Lady Elizabeth Junior School, international school, horse riding center, beach and coves with beach bars, within a short distance we have top-level restaurants with a Michelin star, golf clubs, sailing clubs, all services for living and using them all year round.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
Comfort class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
Finished
New building location
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain

