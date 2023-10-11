UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
el Campello
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in el Campello, Spain
21
houses
57
8 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
8
8
735 m²
Magnificent villa in Coveta Fumá, El Campello, Costa Blanca This house is distributed over 3…
€1,80M
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
7
6
356 m²
2
Introducing a chic villa of 350 square meters. on the first coastline, located in a quiet ur…
€1,75M
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
3
2
68 m²
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
€396,000
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
6
3
400 m²
2
We offer a separate villa on the first line of the sea. The villa is located on a plot of 12…
€1,09M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
4
3
331 m²
3
We present the new modern villa in the city of El Campello. Campello –, a beautiful tourist …
€895,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
4
3
213 m²
3
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
€800,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
5
4
260 m²
4
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
el Campello, Spain
3
2
220 m²
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
€859,900
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
5
6
572 m²
€682,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
el Campello, Spain
4
2
220 m²
2
€859,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
4
4
380 m²
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
€2,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
3
2
106 m²
3 bedrooms detached villas near the beach in El Campello. These newly built 3 bedrooms villa…
€328,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
el Campello, Spain
3
3
218 m²
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
€465,700
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
el Campello, Spain
3
3
270 m²
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
€395,500
Recommend
