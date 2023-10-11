Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Denia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Denia, Spain

apartments
48
houses
24
18 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
€285,000
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
€375,000
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
€613,500
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
€291,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante 3 bedroom apartments, all of them with …
€505,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Apartments in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante This new construction development with views of …
€318,300
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartments in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante This new construction development with views of …
€268,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartments in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante This new construction development with views of …
€287,000
2 room apartment with bathroom, with public pool, with White goods in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with bathroom, with public pool, with White goods
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€295,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€365,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
€409,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Penthouses on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
€439,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
2 bedrooms apartment overlooking the sea in Denia .    
€213,300
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
3 beds apartment by the beach in Denia . Exclusive 79 apartments of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms with…
€269,700
3 room apartment with by the sea in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/4
Exclusive penthouse with sea views in Denia. This penthouse is located on the fourth floor, …
€540,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/4
€560,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with public pool in Denia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with public pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached villa in Tossal Gros, Denia, Costa Blanca Enjoy life in Tossal Gross, a contem…
€438,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Apartments with 1 bedroom near the beach 79 Apartments with 1 and 2 and 3 bedrooms with 1 or…
€290,100
