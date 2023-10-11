Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Altea

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Altea, Spain

apartments
27
houses
79
50 properties total found
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa combining classical architecture with technology and comfort. Located in the famous el…
€2,45M
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the magnificent three-level bungalow of 258 sq.m., located in a prestigious urba…
€985,000
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a chic villa of 340 sq.m., located on an area of 1800 sq.m., located in the city …
€650,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Altea, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Introducing an impressive sea view apartment in Altea, Mascarat.Apartments with an area of 8…
€395,000
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa in the prestigious Altea Hills area.The villa, designed in a mode…
€895,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa from the developer in Altea. The house is located on a plot of 12…
€1,80M
4 room apartment with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room apartment with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Introducing chic apartments in Altea on the first line of the sea. Apartment with an area of…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
DescriptionLuxurious apartment in a gated residential condominium with panoramic sea views, …
€975,000
3 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea.The villa is located…
€650,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Comfortable apartments with sea views located in Althea Hills, an elite residential area kno…
€350,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Super offer! Luxury villa in Calpe with panoramic views of the sea, mountains and the city. …
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
€475,000
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea…
€2,20M
3 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€550,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-story villa with magnificent sea views in the picturesque area of Mascarat in the …
€2,65M
3 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic spacious Tempo villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in Altea. A unique de…
€1,70M
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 2
A chic spacious villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea. The…
€1,14M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
€549,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
€285,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
€750,000
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
The magnificent almost new villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of…
€1,58M
5 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
€600,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€2,90M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 739 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
€4,50M
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, modern apartment on the 1st sea line of Mascarat beach (Altea) in Spai…
€850,000
3 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 3
A magnificent new luxury villa with stunning views in the city of Altea. The picturesque cit…
€1,75M
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 3
A wonderful new luxury villa with wonderful sea views in the city of Altea. The hotel is loc…
€1,91M
4 room house with by the sea in Altea, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,60M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir