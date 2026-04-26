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Apartments for sale in Upravna enota Sezana, Slovenia

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vrhpolje, Slovenia
1 bedroom apartment
Vrhpolje, Slovenia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
VITA VRHPOLJE, Vipava Valley, apartment no. 5, 64.60 m2, 2-room, new construction. In the…
$280,156
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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2 bedroom apartment in Vrhpolje, Slovenia
2 bedroom apartment
Vrhpolje, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 12/2
VITA VRHPOLJE, Vipava Valley, apartment no. 8, 85.50 m2, 3-room, new construction. In the…
$334,077
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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