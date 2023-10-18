Apartments for sale in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 90 m²
Apartment with sea view in the center of Piran Bright and spacious 3-room apartment located…
€295,000
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 69 m²
Penthouse on the sea coast. 2 bedroom apartment-penthouse in the popular LCD - Rezidenca P…
€490,000
3 room apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
3 room apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€249,000
2 room apartment in Lucija, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Lucija, Slovenia
Rooms 65
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a beautiful 3-room apartment in Lucija in the immediate vicinity of Portorož …
€580,000
Apartment in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia
Area 127 m²
Apartment in a popular LCD on the Adriatic coast. Wonderful, bright and spacious 3-room apa…
€530,000

Properties features in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

