Monthly rent of offices in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

An office in a modern building in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
An office in a modern building
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent is an office (unfurnished) in a modern, business building in Ljubljana-Vič.     …
$3,770
per month
A modern furnished office in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
A modern furnished office
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 285 m²
ONE-TIME OPPORTUNITY, REDUCED PRICE UNTIL 30.4.2025. In an extremely good location, near …
$4,824
per month
A unique business premise with a panoramic glass in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
A unique business premise with a panoramic glass
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent is unfurnished business premise in a modern, business building in Ljubljana-Vič.   …
$4,365
per month
A business premise with a spacious terrace in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
A business premise with a spacious terrace
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 398 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent is unfurnished business premise in a modern, business building in Ljubljana-Vič.   …
$4,497
per month
Business premise - BTC shopping area in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Business premise - BTC shopping area
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 183 m²
This wonderfully business premise of 183,45 m2 is located in an excellent location in the BT…
$2,996
per month
