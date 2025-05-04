Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna Enota Ljubljana
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Ljubljana Area, Bokalce – A Luxurious Modern Villa with Private Pool in Zuleva vas, Slovenia
Ljubljana Area, Bokalce – A Luxurious Modern Villa with Private Pool
Zuleva vas, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 461 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to the epitome of luxury living at Vila Bokalce, where sophistication meets nature i…
$9,051
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go