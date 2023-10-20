Apartments for sale in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 78 m²
Bright apartment with beautiful views on the coast. Three-bedroom apartment with functional…
€299,999
Apartment in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia
Area 105 m²
Apartment with sea view. Bright and tastefully furnished two-room apartment in a quiet loca…
€410,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
A new, unique and top-quality project of Murva Residences and Villas in charming Slovenian I…
€337,358
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
A new, unique and top-quality project of Murva Residences and Villas in charming Slovenian I…
€192,354
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
A new, unique and top-quality project of Murva Residences and Villas in charming Slovenian I…
€295,623

