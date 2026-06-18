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Сommercial property in Sempeter pri Gorici, Slovenia

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1 property total found
Commercial property 800 m² in Sempeter pri Gorici, Slovenia
Commercial property 800 m²
Sempeter pri Gorici, Slovenia
Area 800 m²
Guest house with rooms and a club in the nearest suburb of Ljubljana.In a beautiful, quiet l…
$911,129
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