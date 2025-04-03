Show property on map Show properties list
4 bedroom house in Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Area 405 m²
For sale is a modern house with chalet elements with panoramic glazing and a beautiful view …
$854,179
Apartment in Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
Apartment
Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
Area 129 m²
6 apartments of different types are for sale in newly built 3 houses, near the center of Rog…
$267,363
Villa 3 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Intercom in Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
Villa 3 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Intercom
Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
An exclusive villa with a private park and adjacent territory in the center of Rogashka Slat…
$1,98M
