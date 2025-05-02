Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Ljubljana, Slovenia

4 properties total found
Ljubljana City Centre – fully equipped apartment in a renovated building in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Ljubljana City Centre – fully equipped apartment in a renovated building
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
A fully equipped apartment in a completely renovated building in the centre of the city, acc…
$1,131
per month
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
Ljubljana City Center – Exclusive Apartment available for rent in famous building Peglezen in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Ljubljana City Center – Exclusive Apartment available for rent in famous building Peglezen
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to the epitome of urban elegance in the heart of Ljubljana’s city center – an exclus…
$3,055
per month
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
Ljubljana City Center – Unique Apartment available for rent in famous building Peglezen in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Ljubljana City Center – Unique Apartment available for rent in famous building Peglezen
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Floor 3
Available for rent is a unique apartment in Peglezen, a famous building designed by the reno…
$1,471
per month
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
Ljubljana Center – Spacious townhouse apartment with balcony! in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Ljubljana Center – Spacious townhouse apartment with balcony!
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 6/9
Available for rent is this stunning townhouse apartment that boasts 106.5m2 of living space …
$1,471
per month
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English
