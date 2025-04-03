Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Kranj
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Kranj, Slovenia

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
BUSINESS FOR SALE in Kranj, Slovenia
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Kranj, Slovenia
Area 50 000 m²
Unique shopping, sports and entertainment center for sale! Area: >50,000 m² | Underground an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes