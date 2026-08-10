Hotels for sale in Koper, Slovenia

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Koper, Slovenia

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Hotel 1 146 m² in Koper, Slovenia
Hotel 1 146 m²
Koper, Slovenia
Area 1 146 m²
For sale is a boutique winery, a tourist complex, located in the third stage of construction…
$1,57M
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