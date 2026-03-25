Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Residential
  4. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Slovenia

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Cerklje na Gorenjskem, Slovenia
TOP TOP
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Cerklje na Gorenjskem, Slovenia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
Renovated Ski House Near Krvavec SKI Resort | 3 Bedrooms | Valley Views | Strong Rental Pote…
$575,301
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go