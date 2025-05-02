Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Celje
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Celje, Slovenia

сommercial property
3
1 property total found
Shop 1 750 m² in Celje, Slovenia
Shop 1 750 m²
Celje, Slovenia
Area 1 750 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment offer, new mall. YIELD 6%Modern new building in the suburbs of one of the major c…
$3,99M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go