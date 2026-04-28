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Houses for sale in Bovec, Slovenia

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8 bedroom House in Bovec, Slovenia
8 bedroom House
Bovec, Slovenia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 293 m²
The Mala Vas holiday home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, just a few steps from the center…
$911,683
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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