Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Commercial
  4. Bled
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Bled, Slovenia

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
INVESTMENT IN A HOTEL ON LAKE BLED, SLOVENIA. in Bled, Slovenia
INVESTMENT IN A HOTEL ON LAKE BLED, SLOVENIA.
Bled, Slovenia
For sale a plot with a farmhouse and an additional building in an excellent location in Bled…
€450,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel with basement in Bled, Slovenia
Hotel with basement
Bled, Slovenia
Area 395 m²
Aparthotelb is just 50 meters from the famo…
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir