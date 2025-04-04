Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Niš
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Niš, Serbia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
8 bedroom House in City of Niš, Serbia
8 bedroom House
City of Niš, Serbia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
A three-story house in Niš, built of the highest quality materials, with a yard, surrounded …
$287,724
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Niš, Serbia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes