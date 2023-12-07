Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Serbia
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Serbia

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in City of Belgrade, Serbia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
City of Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex for sale with terrace in a new low-rise building 📐 Area: 53m2 ( 35m2 ground floor + …
€75,000
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
The apartment consists of two levels. Hallway, spacious living room and dining room, kitchen…
€150,000
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Novi Sad City, Serbia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Novi Sad City, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/6
Two level apartment on the top floor of a quality residential building in a quiet street nea…
€200,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Serbia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir